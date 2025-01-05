During the Baltimore Ravens' Week 18 beatdown of the Cleveland Browns to close out their regular season, some fans were more interested in what others in the crowd were wearing than the actual game. In fact, one fan got exposed on social media for wearing a Ravens Tom Brady jersey, per KickaStayTrippy on X.

“Hey bro, Tom Brady ain't never played for the Ravens,” KickaStayTrippy said in disbelief after seeing the fan wearing a Baltimore Brady jersey. “Watchu doin' with that?”

Not only was it a bad look for a Ravens fan to wear a Brady jersey given his legacy in the AFC, but a Baltimore Brady jersey was alarming to see.

The rebuttal of the fan who owned the jersey appeared somewhat embarrassed, noting Brady's legacy as one of the greatest players in NFL history. And while no one would've thought twice about a fan expressing respect to Brady for his legendary NFL career, the fact that this fan showed their support by getting a Ravens jersey with Brady's name on it is a bit bizarre.

“It don't matter,” the confused Ravens fan said, repping a custom Baltimore Brady jersey. “He's a seven-time Super Bowl champion, bruh.”

After the two went back and forth, the person recording this interaction made one final comment about how he felt about his customized Ravens jersey.

“Eeeewwww,” KickaStayTrippy said, as the video ended shortly after.

Expand Tweet

When it comes to rivalries in the NFL, the Ravens weren't necessarily arch-enemies with the New England Patriots.

However, considering the Patriots' reign during the mid-2000s and 2010s, it's shocking to see a fan of any AFC team with a customized Brady jersey.

Though he didn't have the same Super Bowl success as Brady, it'd be like a Vikings fan making a custom Aaron Rodgers jersey. It just doesn't make sense.

Regardless, at the end of the day, that Ravens fan went home happy after his team clinched the AFC North with their 35-10 victory over the Browns in Week 18.

With that, the Baltimore fan probably won't be busting out his Baltimore Brady jersey again anytime soon, with the original social media video gaining over 166,000 views in a few hours.