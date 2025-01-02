There have been countless players in the NFL since the league's inaugural season in 1920 (when it was coined the American Professional Football Association). A handful of players during that time have stood above the rest and deserved to be included in discussions regarding the best in league history.

While we at ClutchPoints have our own opinions on who the best NFL players ever are, we decided to ask that same question to ChatGPT to get an unbiased answer from artificial intelligence.

So, check out the gallery to see what ChatGPT has to say, as we will try to justify its answers with our analysis.

1. Tom Brady, QB

ChatGPT's summary: Brady is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, thanks to his remarkable longevity, consistency, and clutch performances in the postseason. His ability to win seven Super Bowls, including leading a comeback in Super Bowl LI, and his consistent regular-season excellence set him apart.

ClutchPoints' analysis: The best player ever in a lot of different sports is debated. That isn't the case in the NFL, as Tom Brady is the undisputed G.O.A.T. Obviously, that predominantly stems from the fact that he won seven championships. No other quarterback has won more than four Super Bowls (Bart Starr won five championships, but only two of them were in the Super Bowl era).

The Super Bowl win record is only one of a number of NFL bests that Brady has claim to. He is also the all-time leader in career passing yards (89,214), games won (251), career touchdowns (649), Pro Bowl selections (15), Super Bowl MVPs (five), and many more stats/accolades.

Brady had an incredibly high football IQ, he got rid of the football quickly, and he delivered it on target. Because of that, he played 23 seasons in the league, and he had loads of success on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers even after leaving the New England Patriots, a team that he turned into the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

2. Jerry Rice, WR

ChatGPT's summary: Rice holds virtually every significant receiving record in NFL history, including most career receptions, yards, and touchdowns. His work ethic, route-running precision, and ability to dominate in both the regular season and postseason make him the greatest wide receiver ever.

ClutchPoints' analysis: The quarterback position is the most important one in football, but Jerry Rice was so good that he was still labeled the greatest NFL player ever until Tom Brady came around. The receiver made his name on the San Francisco 49ers, where he won three championships and helped turn both Joe Montana and Steve Young into legends (both players likely weren't far off of this list).

Rice wasn't the fastest or the most athletic, but his route running led to him being open, and he had the surest of hands. Those attributes led to him racking up 1,549 catches for 22,895 receiving yards and 197 touchdowns, all of which rank first all-time by a mile.

What makes Rice's inclusion on this list all of the more spectacular is the fact that the passing game during his playing days wasn't as big of a focus as it is now, but Rice dominated nonetheless. Quarterbacks deserve a lot of the top spots on all-time NFL player lists, but Jerry Rice is certainly the best non-quarterback ever.

3. Jim Brown, RB

ChatGPT's summary: Brown was a dominant force in the 1950s and 1960s, leading the NFL in rushing yards eight times in his nine-season career. His combination of size, speed, and power made him nearly unstoppable. He retired at the peak of his career but remains one of the most revered players in NFL history.

ClutchPoints' analysis: Jim Brown was on top during the entirety of his NFL career. He famously led the league in rushing yards in eight of his nine NFL seasons, and he was the touchdown leader in five of those seasons. Brown even brought home the MVP award on three separate occasions.

We think this ranking is a little bit high, as Brown is now outside of the top 10 in career rushing yards (12,312) and outside of the top five in career rushing touchdowns (106), but he was certainly dominant, and his impact on football can't be overstated. Brown followed in the footsteps of Jackie Robinson in baseball and Muhammad Ali in boxing to pave the way for black excellence in sports and in life as a whole.

4. Lawrence Taylor, OLB

ChatGPT's summary: Taylor revolutionized the linebacker position with his pass-rushing ability and aggressive playstyle. He could single-handedly disrupt offenses, and his 1986 season, where he won NFL MVP as a defensive player, is considered one of the best in NFL history.

ClutchPoints' analysis: The best defensive player in NFL history is Lawrence Taylor, one of only three three-time winners of the Defensive Player of the Year award. Taylor was the ultimate game-wrecker due to his ability to get after the quarterback. Taylor was so good, in fact, that he is one of only two defensive players to win the MVP award.

Taylor racked up 142 sacks during his career, but it was the fear that he put into opposing offensive linemen and quarterbacks alike that really made a difference. Taylor was a pioneer for the outside linebacker position. He proved that applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks was valuable, and now edge rushers are often considered the most important position in football outside of the quarterback spot.

5. Peyton Manning, QB

ChatGPT's summary: Manning was known for his cerebral approach to the game and his ability to read defenses like no other quarterback before him. His five MVP awards and numerous passing records make him one of the greatest passers in NFL history. His Super Bowl victories cemented his legacy.

ClutchPoints' analysis: While Tom Brady was racking up championships, Peyton Manning was dominating the regular season and adding MVP Trophy after MVP Trophy to his collection. He was named the best player in football an NFL record five times.

Manning put up huge numbers throughout his career. The former number-one pick, and arguably the best collegiate prospect ever, certainly lived up to expectations, as he is third in both career passing yards (71,940) and passing touchdowns (539). He held both of those records at one point in his career, and it isn't like he didn't win championships, either.

Manning made his name with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he won one Super Bowl with, but he ended his career strong on the Denver Broncos and added another Lombardi Trophy to his resume. Manning is also responsible for the best season in NFL history.

With the Broncos in 2013, Manning threw 55 touchdown passes. Additionally, Manning's seven First-Team All-Pro nods are the most in history. If it wasn't for the fact that Brady won seven Super Bowls, Manning very well might have been considered the G.O.A.T.

6. Reggie White, DE

ChatGPT's summary: White was a dominant defensive end, combining size, speed, and technique to terrorize quarterbacks. His 198 sacks (fourth-most in NFL history) and impact on both the Eagles and Packers make him one of the most fearsome defenders ever.

ClutchPoints' analysis: Sometimes, AI gets confused, as Reggie White's 198 sacks are the second-most in NFL history, not the fourth-most. What ChatGPT didn't get wrong, though, is including the Philadelphia Eagles/Green Bay Packers star among the best players in NFL history.

White got to his sack number in three fewer seasons than Bruce Smith (the all-time leader in sacks), yet he only brought the quarterback down three fewer times. White was a physical freak who was both strong and fast. White was given the nickname “The Minister of Defense” because of his prowess on that side of the football.

7. Dick Butkus, LB

ChatGPT's summary: Butkus was the epitome of a hard-hitting linebacker. His leadership, intensity, and ability to read the offense made him the cornerstone of the Bears’ defense in the 1960s and early 70s. His legacy as a force on the field remains unmatched by most linebackers.

ClutchPoints' analysis: A two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Dick Butkus did everything that you needed from a linebacker in the '60s and '70s. He was a hard-hitter who could stuff the run, but he was also a leader who could motivate the rest of his defense to make the right play.

8. Johnny Unitas, QB

ChatGPT's summary: Unitas is one of the pioneers of the modern quarterback position. He helped elevate the passing game with his strong arm and quick release. His leadership and success in the NFL during its early years, including a Super Bowl victory in the 1970 season, make him one of the all-time greats.

ClutchPoints' analysis: Before Tom Brady, there was Joe Montana and Jerry Rice. Before the 49ers legends, there was Johnny Unitas. The NFL's first megastar was the longtime Baltimore Colts quarterback. Unitas revolutionized the quarterback position into one that more so prioritized passing, and for this reason, he was nicknamed ‘the Golden Arm'.

Unitas set a number of passing records during his career. Many of these records, including consecutive games with a passing touchdown (47) and single season touchdown passes (32), wouldn't be broken for years or even decades after his retirement. Unitas was the first quarterback ever to 40,000 yards, and he was the first iteration of the modern-day signal-caller.

9. Bruce Smith, DE

ChatGPT's summary: Smith is the all-time leader in sacks with 200, a record that still stands. His ability to consistently pressure quarterbacks over two decades and be a key defensive player on some of Buffalo’s best teams makes him one of the most dominant pass rushers ever.

ClutchPoints' analysis: We've already talked about Lawrence Taylor and Reggie White's greatness, but Bruce Brown has them both beat as a pass rusher. His 200 sacks are the most in NFL history and firmly make him one of the best sack-artists ever.

Smith spend most of his career with the Buffalo Bills. Had the team won the four consecutive Super Bowls that they lost, could you imagine how much higher Smith would rank on this list. He would arguably be considered the best NFL player ever, excluding maybe Brady and Rice.

10. Walter Payton, RB

ChatGPT's summary: Payton, known as “Sweetness,” was the epitome of versatility. He was not just a great runner, but also an excellent receiver, blocker, and leader. His 16,726 rushing yards (second-most all-time at the time of his retirement) and his contributions to the Bears' 1985 Super Bowl win highlight his greatness.

ClutchPoints' analysis: While the 1985 Chicago Bears might be remembered for having arguably the best defense ever, their best player was actually their running back, Walter Payton. With 16,726 yards on the ground, Payton retired as the NFL's all-time rushing leader, and he still ranks second in that regard.

His nickname, ‘Sweetness', really explains his running style. Payton was more than just a runner, though. With pass-catching and throwing abilities, Payton was one of the most versatile players ever.