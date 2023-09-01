A major trade recently went down in the NFL that sent Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers to the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers traded up to get the third overall pick when they drafted Lance back in 2021. Things didn't pan out with Lance in San Francisco, and right before he was traded, he lost his starting job with the 49ers. He was sent to Dallas in exchange for a 2024 fourth round draft pick. Once the news surfaced that Lance was no longer QB1, more teams became interested in acquiring Lance, and it was reported that the Baltimore Ravens were one of those teams. However, based on the Ravens' GM Eric DeCosta's recent comments on the situation, it sounds like that isn't really the case.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“I would say that's just bad reporting,” Eric DeCosta said according to a tweet from Kyle Phoenix Barber. “If somebody calls you and asks if you're interested in a player and you say ‘no' does that mean you're interested in that player?”

The Ravens obviously have Lamar Jackson as their starting QB, and if the Ravens had actually been interested, Lance would've been brought in as a backup. That will be his role for the Cowboys, as Dallas still has Dak Prescott as their starter. However, Prescott has some doubters and people are questioning if he's the best option for the Cowboys. Bringing in a young QB like Trey Lance will give Dallas a guy with a lot of career ahead of him who also already has valuable starting experience. He will push Dak Prescott hard in practice and who knows, maybe Trey Lance will get a shot to start at some point this season.