Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Greg Roman had been with the Baltimore Ravens in a variety of roles since 2017. But after his 2022 resignation from the Ravens, Roman has made a final decision on his 2023 NFL future.

Roman will be taking a year off from the NFL in 2023, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. However, just because he isn’t coaching in the NFL, Roman doesn’t plan on taking too much of a break.

“It’s a very different situation. I’m trying to get things organized and really take advantage of this time to look at the NFL from 10,000 feet,” Roman said. “I really want to take a look at things and study things. I’m also going to have a hand in high school football and a college program. I’m going to try and stay busy. This is a huge opportunity for me.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s not yet known what high school nor college program Roman is expected to work with. However, he is entering this offseason with a much different regimen. After years of the NFL grind, evaluations and practice every day, Roman is now taking a step back. He’ll evaluate his own coaching style and analyze what he can improve on if he ever wants to make a return to the NFL.

In 2017, Greg Roman was the Ravens’ senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach. By 2019 he worked his way up to offensive coordinator. In his first season in the role, Roman was named the AP Assistant Coach of the Year.

But after his strong stint with the Ravens, Roman decided to step away. He’ll now take a year off to ponder a potential NFL return.