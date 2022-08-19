Lamar Jackson is a special talent in the NFL, everyone knows that. But on Friday, legendary Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young made arguably the boldest take yet on his potential. Young recently was on air on the NFL Network and talked about Jackson.

Steve Young: "@Lj_era8 can be the greatest player in the history of the game." – if the Ravens develop their passing offense.pic.twitter.com/SESBr4Qjw5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 19, 2022

“He (Jackson) can be the greatest player in the history of the game,” Young said. That’s certainly some high praise from someone that played the position as well as almost anyone ever.

Jackson has been in the NFL for four years and has already built a decent resume for himself. In just his second year, Jackson won NFL MVP, after throwing for 36 touchdowns. But it was what he did with his legs that truly separated him. He rushed for over 1,200 yards and another seven touchdowns.

However, over the last couple of seasons, his career has come back to Earth. His production both through the air and on the ground has slowed. The Ravens did not make the playoffs in 2021, even though much of that had to do with injuries.

The whole point Young was trying to make was that he believes the Ravens have been holding Jackson back.

“The Baltimore Ravens have doubled down again at being the most sophisticated running game… they will never win a championship without a sophisticated passing game… Lamar Jackson is a complete player that is not being trained to be a sophisticated passer… he’s being held back by the Ravens,” said Young.

Jackson has been criticized for not being the most efficient passer. Young believes that is Baltimore’s fault.