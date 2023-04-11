Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Baltimore Ravens’ signing of Odell Beckham Jr. has yielded positive returns so far. Not only does it look like that OBJ’s arrival will convince Lamar Jackson to stay, but the move has also boosted the team’s chances to win the Super Bowl in 2024.

Before the Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year deal worth up tp $15 million, their Super Bowl odds at FanDuel were at +2800. In the wake of the deal, however, Baltimore’s odds improved to +2100.

While that is not enough to propel them as MVP favorites–with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers still the top dogs–it remains a massive jump for the Ravens. They are now actually tied with the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions for the eighth best odds to take the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the 2023 campaign.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It remains to be seen what other moves the Ravens will make to improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl, but they are definitely on the right track. If they can stay healthy in the upcoming campaign, it’s not hard to see them making waves in the regular season and making a deep run in the playoffs.

For now, the focus of the team will be on negotiating a contract with Lamar Jackson to make sure Odell Beckham Jr. will be getting several quality passes when the 2023 season rolls on. After which, the team could probably make some more key additions top bolster the roster around their new QB-WR duo.