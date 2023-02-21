NFL quarterbacks are set to make $32.416 million should they be retained via the franchise tag, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is among the top candidates for a franchise tag starting on Tuesday.

The Ravens will have to either negotiate a long-term deal with Lamar Jackson or apply the franchise tag before 4 p.m. EST on March 7, ProFootballTalk writer Mike Florio wrote in a Sunday article.

Jackson is on the fifth and final year of the rookie deal he signed after he was drafted with the 32nd pick in the 2018 NFL draft. His fifth-year option was exercised in 2021, allowing him to jump to a $23 million base salary this season after making a combined $9.47 million in the last four years, according to Spotrac. $7.5 million of his rookie deal, which included the signing bonus, 2019 salary, 2020 salary and $355,000 of his 2021 salary, was guaranteed.

Lamar Jackson threw for just over 2,200 yards and earned 17 touchdowns for the Ravens in the 2022 season.

Jackson went down with a knee injury when he was sacked in the first quarter of a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos in early December. Quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown took snaps in his place, with Huntley taking the starting spot in a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews gave Lamar Jackson his support in an early-February episode of “Up and Adams.”

“One thing that Lamar always preaches is that he is a Raven and that he wants to be a Raven,” Andrews said. “He loves the organization, loves the people, he loves the team.

“I’m hoping both sides can find a way to get it done because he is such a special player. He is one of my favorite people in the world. He is a great friend, a great person. Just a guy you always want to have around.”