The Baltimore Ravens have been handed a golden opportunity to ruin the Cincinnati Bengals’ season. Yes, they have already lost the division title to the orange cats of Ohio. However, a win against Cincy in Week 18 would give them a literal 50-50 chance to hold a Wild Card game. Their chances depend on whoever suits up under center for them. With that in mind, fans are asking: Is Tyler Huntley playing tonight vs. the Bengals?

Tyler Huntley injury status vs. Bengals

The Ravens are facing the same problem they had for most of the 2021 season: Lamar Jackson is out with an injury. Last year, they turned to Tyler Huntley to fill in for the former MVP. They were hoping that Huntley can do the same thing this season. However, a myriad of injuries have forced Baltimore to list him as “questionable” against the Bengals.

The Ravens will not reveal their starter for Week 18 against the Bengals until pregame warmups, per Adam Schefter. This adds a layer of mind games against their division rivals, as they try to figure out who they’re going to play. Both teams are now incentivized to try their hardest in Week 18, after the rule changes.

Due to the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game being ruled a no-contest, the Ravens have a chance to play Cincy at home in the Wild Card round. In the event of a Baltimore win, home field advantage between the two teams will be decided by a coin toss. This makes Tyler Huntley’s injury availability all the more valuable.

So, is Tyler Huntley going to play for the Ravens in Week 18 against the Bengals? We’re not quite sure yet.