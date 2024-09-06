If Isaiah Likely's feet were a little shorter, the Baltimore Ravens may have won their NFL season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs last night. Instead, Likely's toe was ruled out of bounds on the final play of the game, negating a touchdown as time expired.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, down by seven with time ticking away, drove down the field and set themselves up for a make-or-break final play from the Chiefs' 10-yard line with 5 seconds remaining. Jackson, as he had done all game, extended the play by running in circles in the pocket before firing a pass to Likely in the back of the end zone. Likely leaped up and snagged the ball, appearing to tap his toes down just inside the end zone to pull the Ravens within one and give Baltimore a chance to tie or win the game in regulation.

However, after review, the referees overturned the call and ruled that Likely was out of bounds when he caught the ball, ending the game 27-20 in favor of the Chiefs. Following the bitter loss, the Ravens' second consecutive to Kansas City after a 17-10 defeat in the AFC Championship in January, Jackson said that he “thought it was a touchdown, still think it's a touchdown.”

Likely's post-game comments received greater attention, though. The third-year tight end was Jackson's favorite target of the night by far; targeted a team-high 12 times, Likely recorded nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown last night.

After his big game and its disappointing conclusion, Likely seemed ready to face — and beat — the Chiefs in the playoffs.

“I'd say this is probably the worst game we're going to play all year, so if this is the best that they've got, good luck in the postseason,” Likely said.

The Ravens and Chiefs will not meet for the rest of the regular season, but much like last season, the teams may very well have to best each other in order to get to the Super Bowl. Kansas City has won six of its last seven games against Baltimore, including last year's playoff battle.