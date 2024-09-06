Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season started off hot, thanks to the AFC Championship rematch between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs that featured a quarterback battle between Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. The game also went down to the wire, as the Chiefs squeaked out of Arrowhead Stadium with a 27-20 victory. However, the two-time MVP felt robbed by the late call that sealed the Ravens loss.

With only four seconds left in the game, Jackson hit tight end Isaiah Likely in the back of the end zone for a highlight-reel touchdown play. The initial call was a score, giving the Ravens the chance to go for two and the win. However, after further review, the officials ruled that Likely's toe was out of bounds, just by a few inches, but it was enough to nullify the score.

At the post-game press conference, Lamar Jackson couldn't hide his disappointment at the call to cap off Week 1 for the Ravens.

“I thought it was a touchdown,” the reigning MVP told reporters. “I still think it was a touchdown.”

Week 1: Ravens vs. Chiefs

With global megastar Taylor Swift in attendance, the Chiefs rode their Super Bowl-winning defense to victory over the Ravens, despite a sluggish offense characterized by miscommunication and holding penalties. They also withstood Lamar Jackson's late-game rally, which culminated in the spectacular game-saving play that wasn't.

Still, Jackson failed to capitalize on his receivers in the end zone on back-to-back plays, leading to a third game-deciding play that ended in Likely's almost-touchdown. Meanwhile, Mahomes became the Chiefs' all-time leading passer after a 23-yard completion to TE Travis Kelce, to the delight of Swift.

Likewise, Mahomes was hot during the game, going 20 for 28 and passing for 291 yards and two touchdowns. With his team leading by a touchdown, he also completed a catch after grabbing a deflected pass of his, saving a near-interception on third down, late in the game.

The two-time MVP Lamar Jackson was, as expected, the engine of the Ravens' offense, though he faced intense defensive pressure. Still, he finished the game with 122 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Moreover, in the first half alone, Jackson became the third all-time leader in quarterback rushing yards behind Cam Newton and Michael Vick. In the first half, Jackson only averaged 1.3 air yards per attempt, thanks to the Chiefs' tough pass rush that forced their passing game to go mostly horizontal.

Big game vibes

Moreover, besides the reversed final play, this Week 1 matchup was also Isaiah Likely's best game of the young NFL season. The fourth-round draft pick in 2022 had nine receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown, showcasing his nifty footwork to step around the tight Chiefs defense.

Still, the sting of defeat isn't easy to take, and it's easy to understand why Likely had words for Chiefs hecklers as they left for the locker room.