By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

For the first time this season, the Baltimore Ravens failed to score a single touchdown in a game, as they came away with a 13-3 road loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.

With Lamar Jackson ruled out for the second consecutive game due to a knee injury, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called on Tyler Huntley to anchor the offense against Cleveland. The Huntley-led Ravens offense had a difficult time getting much going during the contest. From the failure to score touchdowns on its pair of trips to the red zone to the 0-3 mark on fourth downs, it was a day to forget for the unit.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins led the team’s rush attack in the contest with 125 rushing yards, but ultimately, he did not reach the end zone once in the divisional matchup.

Dobbins is not placing blame on the coaching staff for the Ravens’ recent lackadaisical performances on offense but rather, he believes that it all simply comes down to the players executing.

“We’re frustrated for sure,” Dobbins said during his post-game press conference. “It’s on us, though. It’s not on coach. It’s not on none of the coaches. It’s on us. We gotta score.

“Like I said, we gotta make plays. We ain’t making the plays. We ain’t scoring the touchdowns.”

Overall, the Ravens have scored at least two touchdowns in just two out of their last five games. They will now look ahead to a home game against the Atlanta Falcons coming up in Week 16.