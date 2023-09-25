The Baltimore Ravens have suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. They still could have had the edge in their NFL Week 3 matchup but just fell short of containing Matt Gay's field goal during overtime. Nonetheless, this did not affect the team's chemistry. A rising star by the name of Kyle Hamilton is starting to get his flowers and the first person to recognize him was Jadeveon Clowney, via Kyle Phoenix Barber of SB Nation.

“I call him ‘The Avatar.' Six-four at safety and can run, can hit. I like playing with him. He's a smart guy. He's gonna bring it,” Jadeveon Clowney said regarding how Kyle Hamilton played against the Colts.

This was an amazing nod to Avatar: The Last Airbender. Only one person could bend all four elements. But in the Raven rising star's case, it is the versatile amount of skills that he is able to showcase on the gridiron.

He got three sacks against Gardner Minshew in their NFL Week 3 matchup. This feat has not been done since 1996. Only Bennie Thompson has recorded the same amount of takedowns in a loss. Hamilton's three sacks composed the majority of the team's quarterback containment plan. Other defenders combined for just two.

The flowers that he is receiving from Clowney are more than well-deserved. He is fully making his way into NFL stardom and the flock is more than happy to see all of these. Will he put up a bigger performance in their matchup next week against the Cleveland Browns?