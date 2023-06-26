Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton will have a more significant role in Baltimore's defense in 2023. With the Ravens trading fellow safety Chuck Clark this offseason, Hamilton is expected to slot into a starting role alongside Marcus Williams in his second year.

Hamilton had a good rookie season but knows there is room for improvement. He dove into some of those adjustments in an interview with The Athletic.

“I would say I’m communicating a lot more, just having a year in the defense. Playing-wise, I feel like I’m a lot more confident in my technique. I try and stay as consistent as possible with it. Overall, I’m just more confident,” Hamilton said.

That is not to say that Hamilton didn’t play with confidence as a rookie, but naturally, he feels more at home with a season in the NFL under his belt.

Hamilton played in 16 games for the Ravens in 2022, starting four of them. He took most of his snaps at nickel, recording 62 total tackles, two sacks, five pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Despite the talent they possessed in the secondary, Baltimore had the 26th-ranked passing defense in 2022. The Ravens' defense limited teams scoring wise though, allowing 18.5 points per game for the 3rd-best scoring defense in the league.

Kyle Hamilton is one of the most versatile and intriguing players from the 2022 draft class. He showed off his ability to play all over the field in college and did the same as a rookie. He'll take on a more defined and solidified role for the Ravens in 2023, one that could see him breakout in his sophomore season.