The Baltimore Ravens upgraded their defense by adding Jadeveon Clowney. Ravens players are excited to have Clowney on the team, and Clowney is ready to join Baltimore. The star defender dropped a Lamar Jackson revelation during a recent press conference, per the Ravens.

“I'm just glad I don't have to chase the guy no more,” Clowney said. “I got a year off from chasing the quickest, fastest quarterback in the league. It's great.”

There were rumors about a potential Jackson departure during the offseason. John Harbaugh and the Ravens didn't give up hope though, and Jackson ultimately agreed to return to the team. With Jackson and new star players such as Clowney on the roster, Baltimore has a chance to make some noise in the talented AFC North.

Ravens: Jadeveon Clowney set to anchor the defense

Clowney, 30, is a tremendous fit with the Ravens. He needed a change of scenery and Baltimore needed an anchor on defense. It would be surprising if this paring did not work out.

Clowney began his career with the Houston Texans. He established himself as a star during his five years in Houston, being selected to the Pro Bowl three times. He also recorded nine or more sacks twice during that span. Clowney has since played for the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, and most recently, the Cleveland Browns.

He dealt with ups and downs in Cleveland. Clowney made his debut with the Ravens' rival in 2021, ultimately recording nine sacks across 14 games. In 2022, however, Clowney had just two sacks in 12 games.

Now he will have a chance to lead the Ravens to a division win over the Browns and other teams in the AFC North. If Clowney helps the defense improve, Jackson and the Ravens offense will take care of the rest.