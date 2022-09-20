Ravens eyeing Buccaneers Super Bowl champ as defensive reinforcement

After a lackluster defensive performance in their Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Baltimore Ravens are in the market for defensive reinforcements. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul is visiting with the Ravens on Tuesday, per Jordan Schultz of The Score.

FA DE Jason Pierre-Paul is visiting with #Ravens, per source. He’s in the building meeting with the team. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 20, 2022

Free agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has drawn the Ravens interest. He’s not the only former New York Giants player that the franchise is looking into, though, as former New York linebacker Blake Martinez is also visiting with the team, per Ari Meirov on Twitter.

Clearly, the Ravens are reeling after surrendering 28 points in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins. Well, the franchise is looking in the right place, as both Pierre-Paul and Martinez are experienced defenders with accolades- in Pierre-Paul’s case, a Super Bowl and Pro Bowls- to their names.

Pierre-Paul, 33, last played for the Buccaneers in 2021, appearing in 12 games and tallying 31 tackles as well as 2.5 sacks. The veteran pass-rusher dealt with a torn rotator cuff and a fractured finger, never quite looking like the player who helped the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in 2020 while racking up 9.5 sacks.

Perhaps the Ravens, who failed to put much pressure on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2, believe that a healthy Pierre-Paul can still be a difference-maker.

They clearly thought so back in June as well, as Pierre-Paul visited with Baltimore. It’s not clear if this visit will result in a move being made.

However, the fact that the Ravens are looking to the likes of Pierre-Paul and Martinez at least suggests that they feel their personnel could be beefed up on the defensive side of the ball.