JK Dobbins fires back at claim that he was limping after practice drill

Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins was recently critiqued as walking with a limp after a practice drill. The sentiment sent shock waves through the fantasy football community. Well, Dobbins got word of that notion and decided to respond with some fire.

Do I have to walk like a robot? Stfu it ain’t a limp — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) August 31, 2022

“Do I have to walk like a robot? Stfu it ain’t a limp,” Dobbins retweeted.

If you watch the video, he is very clearly limping for a couple of steps. But the video is so short that it easily could just be something felt awkward for a second. It’s certainly not enough evidence to suggest he is currently injured. It would be a shame though if he was.

The Ravens are hoping for a little more luck in the 2022 NFL season. Last season, they were absolutely crushed by injury, many of which occurred prior to the season even beginning. Both Dobbins and fellow running back Gus Edwards were placed on injured reserve and missed the entire season. Starting cornerback Marcus Peters also missed the entire season, and wide receiver Rashod Bateman was on IR the first few weeks.

That made it all but impossible for Baltimore to find any rhythm. They are hoping that will not be the case this year.

JK Dobbins is expected to take on the starting tailback role in the offense. The Ravens run one of the most run-heavy offenses in the NFL, so his health would be crucial to their success.

To be candid, for anyone looking to draft Dobbins in fantasy, you might want to grab Kenyan Drake as a handcuff just in case.