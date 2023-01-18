To the surprise of many, the Baltimore Ravens had a chance to take the lead over the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter of their wild-card matchup. Facing a goal-to-go situation, it would have been logical to think running back JK Dobbins is getting the chance to find the end zone.

Instead, the ball was in the hands of quarterback Tyler Huntley, who replaced the injured Lamar Jackson. Huntley tried to leap over the top to score, but had the ball knocked loose, and the fumble was returned by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard for a 98-yard touchdown. The play ended up being the difference of the game, and the Ravens lost 24-17.

Needless to say, JK Dobbins was upset about not getting the ball in that situation, and he wasn’t shy about voicing his displeasure. Dobbins had another message to send via Twitter, but this one was directed at the Ravens fans.

#RavensFlock i love you… you always have my back and that means the world to me! 💜 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) January 17, 2023

This is definitely a difference from how Dobbins was feeling after the game, saying Huntley shouldn’t have been the man with the ball in this instance.

“I don’t get a single carry. I didn’t get a single carry. He should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again,” he said.

For the game, Dobbins had 13 carries for 62 yards and two-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Averaging almost five yards per carry would suggest he should have seen a few more carries.

Having said that, hindsight is 20/20, as they say, and if the Huntley play worked, chances are we’re not hearing Dobbins vent.

Regardless of how frustrated he was, Dobbins wanted the fans to know it’s all love with them.