By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens are suddenly playing for something in Week 18. Despite losing the division crown to the Cincinnati Bengals, the team has a chance to host a wild card game. A Baltimore win will induce a coin-flip to decide who gets to host the Wild Card game between them and Cincy. Even with those added stakes, though… Ravens star RB JK Dobbins will opt to rest his injury in Week 18, per Adam Schefter.

“Ravens’ standout JK Dobbins will not play today vs. the Bengals and instead will begin focusing on next weekend’s wild-card game, per league source. Since returning in Week 14, Dobbins leads all NFL running backs in rushing yards and yards per carry.”

JK Dobbins has struggled with injuries in the last two years with the Ravens. When he sees the field, though, the RB adds yet another threat to a potent rushing attack. Having him on the field in Week 18 would’ve massively increased Baltimore’s chances of winning against the Bengals, especially with both of their QBs potentially missing the game.

The good news for John Harbaugh’s crew is that they have another stud in the backfield: Gus Edwards. Edwards has taken a backseat to Dobbins ever since the latter returned this season. However, Edwards is still one of the better rushers in the league. Expect him to take a much larger role for the Ravens against Cincy.

After holding the division lead for most of the year, the Ravens relinquished control to the reigning AFC champions Bengals in the last few weeks of the season. Can they salvage their season by stealing home field from their rivals?