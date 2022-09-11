JK Dobbins teases return but gets ‘held back’ in Week 1 opener vs. Jets

The Baltimore Ravens have been hoping to get back their young running back JK Dobbins in time for Week 1 of the 2022 season after he was forced to miss the entire 2021 campaign with a torn ACL. Unfortunately, it looks like the Ravens will be without their top running back for their season opener against the New York Jets.

JK Dobbins injury update

Dobbins has been working his way back from his ACL injury all offseason long, but his status for Week 1 was always murky. Dobbins was labeled as a game-time decision for Baltimore, and even underwent his pregame warmup, showing he’s close to a return. But Dobbins ended up telling Dianna Russini of ESPN that while he wants to play, the Ravens are holding him back and he will be inactive for their game against New York today.

#Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins will be inactive today. He told @diannaESPN on the field just now he wants to play but the team is holding him back. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 11, 2022

This is a tough blow for the Ravens, who have been anxiously awaiting the return of their top running back this offseason. Dobbins is clearly close to a return, and if it were up to him, it seems like he would be playing today. Instead, he will miss Baltimore’s first game of the season in what seems to be a cautionary move.

Chances are Baltimore will be able to beat the Jets without Dobbins, but it would have been nice to see him take the field after missing the entire 2021 season. Dobbins will make his return eventually, and he figures to play a big role in the Ravens rushing attack. But for now, Baltimore will have to find a suitable replacement for Dobbins in time for their game against New York.