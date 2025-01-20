The Baltimore Ravens lured Derrick Henry in during the offseason to spark Super Bowl chatter. Many across the league believed John Harbaugh finally had the perfect complimentary piece to Lamar Jackson. The Ravens and Henry, however, fell short of an AFC title game appearance in losing to the Buffalo Bills 27-25.

Henry and the Ravens entered Highmark Stadium with snow on the field and temperatures below freezing. Both presented the perfect elements for a power back like Henry to thrive in. But many fans questioned Henry's usage in this divisional round contest.

Harbaugh fed Henry the football only 16 times. Henry tallied just 84 yards in falling below 100 yards. Harbaugh got 100% real about Henry's touches after the game, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

“I don’t second guess any of that. We did what we tried to do to win the game,” Harbaugh said.

Bills HC Sean McDermott reacts to countering Ravens' Derrick Henry

The Bills became the ninth team to pull off this feat: Hold “King Henry” to under 100 yards in a game.

Turns out the Buffalo defense carried motivation before taking on Henry. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said outside noise fired up his defensive guys, per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

“Our guys heard it all week long: We’re not big enough. Not fast enough. We’re not strong enough, we're not talented enough,” McDermott said.

Henry struggled from the start of the opening offensive possession. He mustered only three carries for just four yards. Henry busted his biggest run during the Ravens' second drive — following his left guard for a 10-yard gain. But that was the last time he touched the ball that drive. Jackson lost the ball when Damar Hamlin poked it out. Von Miller nearly delivered the scoop-and-score by taking the ball back 39 yards.

The 31-year-old RB then handled two carries on the Ravens' third drive, which ended in a field goal. Henry's longest scamper went for only 17 yards.

Baltimore ran 57 total offensive plays. They ran the football 30 times while passed on 25 plays. But reserve back Justice Hill ended the evening averaging more yards (8.3) than Henry. Jackson also produced a higher average (6.5).

Henry arrived to Charm City bolstering the Super Bowl hype for the Ravens. But he and the Ravens walked out of Orchard Park tasting new postseason disappointment. And for Henry, it marks the fifth straight season that he won't play in the conference championship game.