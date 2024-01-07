Dalvin Cook's arrival to Baltimore presents a great opportunity.

The Baltimore Ravens have had a stellar 2023-24 NFL season. Baltimore has a record of 13-4 and sits atop the AFC North rankings. The squad took a stinging loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season finale. Still, John Harbaugh and the Ravens are excited about the arrival of Dalvin Cook on the roster.

John Harbaugh opens up about Dalvin Cook's arrival to Baltimore

Harbaugh discussed the Cook's signing to the team in a team press conference:

“[Cook's arrival] is a [great opportunity]. Dalvin wanted to come here, he wanted to be here, so we'll figure out [his fit] later. But we sure do appreciate having another really good player on the football team,” Harbaugh said, per Carita Parks.

Cook spent six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before landing with the New York Jets in 2023. New York mutually agreed to part ways with Cook so he could have the chance to compete on a playoff-contending team. He was linked to multiple teams. Fortunately, he ended up on the Ravens' roster.

The 28-year-old has not had his best season, but he is still highly productive. Cook amassed 214 rushing yards on 67 carries in 2023. He looks to help bolster Baltimore's attack on the ground as the team gears up for a deep playoff run.

The Ravens offense will be even more dangerous than before. Lamar Jackson has been a force to reckon with for Baltimore's unit. The seventh-year QB has thrown for 3, 679 yards and 24 touchdowns. Moreover, he boasts a QBR of 65.3, which ranks him fourth in the league.

As the regular season comes to a close, John Harbaugh and the Ravens are optimistic about their team's position going into the playoffs. Baltimore lost to the Steelers in their final game before the postseason, but it will hinder the team's mindset.