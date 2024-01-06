Jadeveon Clowney reacts to hitting his contract incentive during the Ravens-Steelers Week 18 matchup.

The Baltimore Ravens sat a ton of their starters against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, several players are trying to hit some of their contract incentives. Jadeveon Clowney was one of those players, as he needed just half of a sack to receive a $750,000 payout.

Clowney was able to record a sack in this game. So, that $750,000 now belongs to him. As a result, the Ravens' defensive end had a hilarious reaction after sacking Mason Rudolph in the backfield. He looked as though he already won the Super Bowl.

Jadeveon Clowney needed only 1 sack to receive a $750,000 bonus 💰 He went WILD after he got it 🤣pic.twitter.com/NUrTODg7i2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 6, 2024

The number of sacks he needed to hit this season was nine. Entering the Week 18 matchup, Clowney was sitting at 8.5 sacks on the season. Now, he's at 9.5 and is $750,000 richer. The veteran pass rusher has been rather solid for the Ravens since signing in the offseason. Heading into this game against the Steelers, Jadeveon Clowney had recorded 39 total tackles (eight for a loss), a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

As for the Ravens, they're just waiting for the playoffs at this point. Sure, they still have to finish Week 18, but Baltimore has been one of, if not, the best team in the NFL this season. Lamar Jackson looks every bit of an MVP candidate, as he's gotten it done through air and the ground.

It'll be interesting to see how the Ravens fair in the playoffs. In recent years, they've looked phenomenal in the regular season just to implode in the playoffs. But if Jadeveon Clowney and the defense continues playing at a high level, Baltimore can beat anybody.