The Baltimore Ravens are having a great 2024 season. Baltimore is 9-5 heading into Week 16 and is in the thick of the AFC playoff race. The Ravens are one game back from the Steelers in a tight AFC North division race, with the loser likely becoming a wild card team. Just about the only disappointing part of the 2024 season for Baltimore is the drama surrounding Diontae Johnson.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh did not want to talk about Johnson during his Monday press conference.

“What I foresee really, to be honest with you, and all I'm really thinking about right now, is Pittsburgh and getting our team ready for Pittsburgh,” Harbaugh said when asked if Johnson would practice with the team. “So, he won't be here this week, and next week will take care of itself.”

The Ravens traded for Johnson back in October after the Panthers had no more use for him. Unfortunately, he has been nothing but a disappointment. Johnson was recently suspended for one game for refusing to enter the team's Week 13 game against the Eagles.

Johnson is in a similar situation to 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell. Campbell was suspended for three games for refusing to enter the game against the Rams on TNF.

“I'm really interested in the Pittsburgh Steelers, to be honest with you. I know you guys want to hear the story,” Harbaugh continued. “There's a lot of moving parts, [and] there are reasons for doing things that are front office-type reasons. Do I want to sit here and get into all of the different calculations that [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] makes? I really don't. I want to think about Pittsburgh and our team getting ready for Pittsburgh and the guys who are going to be here playing against Pittsburgh. That's my focus – 100 percent.”

Baltimore will be fine without Diontae Johnson.

Next up for the Ravens is a Week 16 matchup against the Steelers.