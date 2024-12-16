The San Francisco 49ers announced earlier today that they were suspending De'Vondre Campbell for three games after refusing to enter the game against the Los Angeles Rams. The suspension will ultimately end Campbell's season, and 49ers general manager John Lynch released a statement regarding the move, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“We have suspended De'Vondre Campbell Sr. for three games due to conduct detrimental to the team. We will have no further comment on the matter,” Lynch said.

It didn't seem like the team were fans of Campbell's actions, as players and coaches had something to say about his actions against the Rams. The 49ers ended up losing the game on Thursday Night Football, and with the season now coming down to the wire, it's important that everyone is on the same page.

The 49ers are trying to find themselves in the playoffs, and if anything is trying to get in the way, the team has to do whatever they need to keep the bad energy away.

49ers call out De'Vondre Campbell for quitting on team

After the game, players and coaches called out De'Vondre Campbell for refusing to go into the game. Charvarius Ward was one of the first people to say something, and he didn't hold back on his comments.

“He's a professional,” Ward said. “He's been playing for a long time. If he didn't want to play, he shouldn't have dressed out. He could have told them that before the game. I feel like that was some sucka s— that he did. It definitely hurt the team. Dee went down and we needed a linebacker. … So, for him to do that, that's some sucka stuff to me, in my opinion. He's probably going to get cut soon, so it is what it is with that.”

Dre Greenlaw returned to the field for the first time since suffering an Achilles injury in the playoffs. During the game, Greenlaw was experiencing soreness in his knee and decided to come out. That's when Campbell was supposed to come in, but he refused.

Campbell signed a one-year deal with the team to be the replacement for Greenlaw while he recovered, and though he had a solid season, the way his behavior was during the Rams game is unacceptable. It will be interesting to see if any teams decide to pursue Campbell in the future due to his behavior this season, or if will they see it as one small mistake and sign him.