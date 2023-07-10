The Baltimore Ravens traded a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in the middle of the 2022 season to acquire linebacker Roquan Smith, and an anonymous NFL coordinator is still baffled by the trade, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“I can't believe [the Bears] let him out of their building,” an NFL coordinator said, via Fowler. “He's a stud.”

The Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a five-year, $100 million deal after making an impact with the team last year.

Smith posted 606 tackles, 16.5 tacks and seven interceptions with the Bears, according to Fowler. Smith's 692 tackles in his career since 2018 rank second for linebackers behind just Bobby Wagner.

The anonymous NFL coordinator described Smith's strengths as a linebacker.

“He's everything a linebacker is supposed to be,” an NFL coordinator said, via Fowler. “Doesn't have a weakness. Intelligence, versatility, consistent tackler, plus athleticism.”

‌Smith is an impact defender on a Ravens team that is a playoff contender seemingly every year. After signing a long-term deal with the team, along with Lamar Jackson's extension and additions like Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, the Ravens are expecting to contend in the 2023 season.

The Bears have been a rebuilding team under Ryan Poles, which is why the team trade Smith. The Bears then proceeded to sign two of the top linebacker free agents in Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards. Ryan Poles spent much of the offseason adding to help Justin Fields succeed in 2023. Time will tell when it comes to seeing if giving up Smith and making the moves the Bears did this offseason will be worth it.