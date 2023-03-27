Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension, with the team using the franchise tag on him instead for 2023. Well on Monday morning, the quarterback revealed that he requested a trade earlier this month, but no deal has come to fruition. Despite that, head coach John Harbaugh still firmly believes Jackson will be his QB1 come Week 1.

Via Tom Pelissero:

#Ravens coach John Harbaugh, speaking now at the NFL Annual Meeting, says repeatedly he expects Lamar Jackson to be the team’s QB. “That’s my guy.” pic.twitter.com/kZs0wAskWj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 27, 2023

This was just minutes after Lamar tweeted out his intentions to find a trade. Prior to that, however, Harbaugh also said this when asked about the signal-caller being on the field in Baltimore come September. Per Jamison Hensley:

“I do. I’m pretty fired up about Lamar Jackson.”

It’s important to note the Ravens hit Jackson with a non-exclusive franchise tag, which means he’s allowed to speak to other teams while Baltimore can also continue negotiations with him as well. Harbaugh meanwhile still doesn’t know if his QB will even play under the tag:

“Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he doesn’t know if Lamar Jackson would play under the tag. Harbaugh said he hasn’t spoken to Jackson about that.”

Harbaugh also revealed he hasn’t spoken to Lamar as much as in previous offseasons considering all the drama surrounding the situation but did address the latest tweet and his optimism to find a solution:

"I haven't seen the tweet. It's an ongoing process. I'm following it very closely… looking forward to a resolution. I'm excited, thinking about Lamar [Jackson] all the time, thinking about him as our quarterback." – John Harbaugh (Ravens head coach)pic.twitter.com/BG4u69MSB4 https://t.co/TUx7HzrRwj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 27, 2023

The former MVP is undoubtedly a phenomenal quarterback who can do it all, but there are definitely concerns about his health. Perhaps that’s why he’s had a difficult time being on the same page as the Ravens in regard to extension talks. While Jackson will get paid just a tad over $32 million if he plays on the tag in 23′, it’s also understandable why he wants security in his future.

An interesting situation to keep an eye on.