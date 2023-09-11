The NFL is back, and Week 1 is almost in the books, with just the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets left to play. While the magic of football was fully on display Sunday, so was the downside, as several NFL players suffered injuries, including running backs Aaron Jones and JK Dobbins and wide receiver Diontae Johnson. To get an idea of who got hurt, how long they might be out, and how it affects your favorite or fantasy team, here is the NFL Week 1 injury roundup.

RB JK Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens, Achilles

Some of the worst news of the NFL Week 1 injury report is that Ravens running back JK Dobbins is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. The third-year back is a free agent this offseason and has now played just 24 games in three NFL seasons.

RB Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers, hamstring

Aaron Jones had quite a day as the Packers once again proved they own the Chicago Bears in a 38-20 victory. The RB went for 127 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns before leaving with a hamstring injury. The good news is, it sounds like he’ll be OK.

Packers beat writer Ryan Wood tweeted after the game, “Aaron Jones says he felt his hamstring bite at end of his touchdown catch. He pulled his hamstring before. He says it was nowhere near that bad. Jones didn’t return, but he says score had lot to do with it. He could have if needed, he says.”

WR Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers, hamstring

The Steelers wide receiver was leading his team with three catches for 48 yards when he went down, and Diontae Johnson didn’t return for the rest of the game. As of Monday morning, there were no reports on the severity of Johnson’s injury, although the way he went down — with no contact — and the quickness with which the team ruled him out doesn’t look good for the WR to be ready to go in Week 2.

TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers, chest

Diontae Johnson’s Steelers teammate, tight end Pat Freiermuth also left the game in Week 1. San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga laid a big hit on the TE in the end zone, and Freiermuth went down clutching his chest. The Steelers haven’t updated his prognosis yet on Monday, so he’s another NFL Week 1 injury roundup player to keep an eye on.

WR Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks, concussion

Tyler Lockett left the Seahawks' stunning Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a possible concussion. After the game, Seattle didn’t confirm or deny that the wideout had a concussion. However, head coach Pete Carroll told the media Lockett was “fine,” making it sound like he will be available for Week 2. Lockett struggled along with the whole Seahawks offense in Week 1, catching just two balls for 10 yards while in the game.

QB Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts, knee

After an up-and-down debut where the Colts hung with the Jacksonville Jaguars for almost the entire game, rookie QB Anthony Richardson missed the last few snaps after he went down with an apparent knee injury. However, reports are that it is just a bruised knee, and head coach Shane Steichen says Richardson will be “alright” moving forward.

WR Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders, concussion

One of the scariest moments from Sunday was when Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson delivered a vicious open0field hit to the head on Raiders WR Jackobi Meyers. Players on the field looked worried, and Meyers left the game to go into concussion protocol. As with any concussion, you never know how this will play out. Meyers could be ready to go on Sunday or miss more time. This is one player on the NFL Week 1 injury roundup to keep an eye on for later in the week.

TE Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos, leg

The Broncos tight end left the game with an apparent leg injury in the first half of Denver’s loss to Las Vegas and did not return. The young pass-catcher missed seven games last year as a rookie with a hamstring injury. Dulcich hasn’t gotten an injury update from the team as of Monday morning.

S Jalen Pitre, Houston Texans, lung

Another one of the scariest incidents on the NFL Week 1 injury roundup was when Texans safety Jalen Pitre got hit with a Lamar Jackson knee to the chest against the Ravens. He suffered a bruised lung, but the good news is the hospital released him on Monday morning.

OT Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns, knee

Unfortunately, Browns tackle suffered a serious knee injury on Sunday, and on Monday an MRI confirmed it is a torn ACL, putting him out for the 2023 NFL season.

LB Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles, foot

Second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean left the Eagles win over the New England Patriots with a foot injury. On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Dean “is expected to miss multiple weeks but “should be back with plenty of time this season.”