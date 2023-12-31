Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh thinks his quarterback had a perfect game passing against the Dolphins.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is in awe of the performance that his quarterback Lamar Jackson gave on Sunday. Jackson threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns as the Ravens demolished the Miami Dolphins, 56-19. The win gave the Ravens the no.1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: “He played a perfect game in terms of the passing game.” pic.twitter.com/6maD35ufwD — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 31, 2023

“He played a perfect football game in terms of the passing game,” Harbaugh said, per ESPN.

Jackson's final stat line was quite impressive. He went 18-21 passing for 321 yards, with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Jackson also rushed the ball 6 times for 35 yards. Jackson finished with the most passing yards he had in a game since October 22, when he finished with 357 passing yards in a 38-6 victory for Baltimore over the Detroit Lions. The 56 points were also a season-high scoring output for the surging Ravens.

Jackson is now having his best year passing in his NFL career, with 3,357 yards. That's the most yards passing he has had since 2019, when he finished with 3,127. His completion percentage is also at a career high this season, with just over 66 percent. Jackson's passing has helped the Ravens immensely, as the team is now on a six-game winning streak.

The Ravens are now 13-3 on the season and looking like a team that is a serious Super Bowl contender. It's been more than a decade since Baltimore won a Super Bowl, and that was with Joe Flacco under center. The Ravens also won a Super Bowl in 2000.

The team has one game left in the regular season, against their division rival the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 7. The Steelers are 8-7 on the year and need to win out plus get help to make the AFC playoffs as a wild card team.