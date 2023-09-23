It's Week 3 of the NFL season, and the Baltimore Ravens' injury list is getting uncomfortably longer… again. Baltimore has been cursed by terrible injury luck over the last few seasons. This season, it's no different. Already, star running back JK Dobbins has been ruled out for the season after an Achilles tear. That's not even mentioning the other injuries to their stars: Tyler Linderbaum and Ronnie Stanley are out as well.

Worse, the RB situation just keeps getting worse for the Ravens. Justice Hill, who was slated to be the RB1 after Dobbins' injury, was ruled out for Week 3. With that in mind, Baltimore is activating former Broncos Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to reinforce their run game, per Jeremy Fowler.

“#Ravens are activating running back Melvin Gordon from the practice squad for Sunday’s game vs. #Colts, per source.”

The Ravens' running backs for the Week 3 game against the Colts are Gordon and Gus Edwards. Edwards is likely to take the RB1 role, given the production he gave Baltimore in their game against the Bengals. Gordon should still be a valuable asset to the offense… as long as he keeps the ball intact when he gets the rock.

Baltimore is dealing with a Colts team that has somehow found themselves in a decent spot after the early-season controversy. Indy is at 1-1 for the season thanks to Anthony Richardson's heroics. Unfortunately, the star rookie won't be in the Ravens game after suffering a concussion against the Texans.

This season is gearing up to be yet another painful ordeal for Ravens fans. Can they survive this mess of a season?