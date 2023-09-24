The Baltimore Ravens had seven starters out due to injury entering Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts. That number rose prior to the end of the game, as running back Gus Edwards exited the contest due to a head injury.

Currently, Edwards is undergoing assessment for a possible concussion (via Jamison Hensley of ESPN).

Before leaving the game, Edwards rushed 11 times for a total of 51 yards. With him sidelined, Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake were ready to take on the responsibilities in Baltimore's backfield, especially since Justice Hill is inactive due to a foot injury on Sunday.

Ravens running backs have had, as a whole, a tough season. Starting with J.K. Dobbins tearing his Achilles in the season opener, and then followed by Hill's foot injury, Edwards is now the third member of that backfield to miss time due to an injury.

In his absence, Gordon–who signed with the Ravens in June–put up 32 yards on 10 attempts in the Ravens' overtime loss to the Colts.

Edwards, 28, joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. He had three solid seasons to start, racking up at least 700 rushing yards each time. But injuries really hindered his progress, as he only managed to play in nine games between 2021 and 2022.

Gus Edwards scored a sweet deal in June 2021, signing a two-year, $10 million extension with Baltimore. Right now, he's in the last year of that contract and looking at free agency next year.

Next Sunday, the Ravens are going up against their division rivals, the Cleveland Browns. If Edwards is dealing with a concussion, he's got to jump through the NFL's hoops in the form of their concussion protocol before he can get back on the field for that game.