The Baltimore Ravens are investing in one of the players most responsible for them having the top scoring defense and leading the NFL in sacks last season. Pro Bowl defensive tackle Justin Madubuike has agreed to a massive four-year $98 million contract extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Baltimore placed the franchise tag on the 26-year-old, which made a long-term commitment the expected outcome. He will earn $75.5 million in guarantees and give the Ravens some relief from the $22 million cap hit they incur from using the tag on him, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Translation: general manager Eric DeCosta will have more money to spend in free agency.
There is obviously some risk to this signing given that Madubuike totaled just 8.5 sacks in his first 42 games with the team, but the organization clearly believes a superstar emerged in 2023-24.
“Justin is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL and a cornerstone on our defense,” DeCosta said in a statement. “We are thrilled for Justin and his family and equally happy for our fan base. This is a great way to start the new league year.”
Madubuike fully broke out last season and validated all the faith the team showed in him in the years prior. His 13 sacks are the most by a Ravens player since Elvis Dumervil earned a franchise-best 17 in 2014. He also recorded 56 combined tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 33 quarterback hits and a forced fumble on his way to a Second-Team All-Pro selection.
Last offseason, Baltimore's most pressing objective was coming to terms on a contract with eventual MVP Lamar Jackson. It dragged out for months and forced fans to constantly stay in touch with their heart specialist. Inking Justin Madubuike to an extension before free agency even begins is the stress-free start this franchise needed.