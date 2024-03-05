The Baltimore Ravens have officially placed the franchise tag on Pro Bowl defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, and general manager Eric DeCosta confirmed that the two sides are working on an extension to keep Madubuike on the Ravens long-term, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
“We were unable to agree on a contract extension with Justin before the deadline and will use the franchise tag,” Eric DeCosta. “Justin is a great player and person, and we will continue to negotiate a long-term deal with him.”
Justin Madubuike has been a solid player throughout his career, but he broke out in 2023 with the Ravens, recording 13 sacks and being a huge reason why the team's defense was so good throughout the season.
Now, DeCosta and Madubuike can work on a long-term extension until late in the summer when the deadline for tagged players to agree to long-term deals passes. Given the impact Madukbuike has had on the Ravens' defense, it would make sense for the team to lock him in for the long-term. The team has a franchise quarterback in place with Lamar Jackson and is in a Super Bowl contention window.
The Ravens got the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, and were unable to advance to the Super Bowl after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs at home in the AFC Championship game. Knowing they were that close, the Ravens had to lock in Madubuike at least for the 2024 season. It will be interesting to see if they are able to agree on a long-term deal.