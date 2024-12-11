After taking seven points off the board for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, leaving fans demanding answers, if not his job, for a series of rough efforts, Justin Tucker got a week to rest, relax, and hopefully recapture his former All-Pro form ahead of a serious playoff push in the AFC North.

How did it go? Is OG Tucker back? Or will he be shanking kicks and even extra-pointers when Baltimore really needs to get points on the board?

Well, asked that question on Monday during Baltimore's first media session after the bye, Tucker boldly declared that he had a good week off and hopes to build on that into the future.

“Very good. [I'm] ready to go. It was good to get back in here first thing this morning [and] see all the guys,” Tucker told reporters. “I was here all week, for the most part, anyways – in and out of the building. It's good to come back in and see everybody; getting in the meeting room; get out on the practice field and just get right back to work.” Welp, there you go, folks; Tucker is back, and he's ready to roll for the Ravens into the future. While only time will tell if Tucker is back back or just back in the building for Baltimore, with just four games left to play down the stretch, fans are going to find out.

Justin Tucker weighs in on the Ravens' schedule down the stretch

Turning his attention to the challenge ahead, Tucker noted that the Ravens don't have a lot of wiggle room but do have a chance if they can do some damage in Week 15, which he considers the most important game of the season.

“I think we all understand the challenge that's ahead of us. It almost doesn't make too much sense to look too far ahead and concern ourselves with the schedule – everybody's got different challenges that they're facing schedule-wise across the league. What we can control is how we approach our meetings today, how we approach practice, and how we approach our preparation heading into this game – the most important game of the season – as far as we're concerned – we feel like that every week, but maintaining that mindset is what will serve us well down the stretch here these last several weeks of the regular season.”

Alright, is a Week 15 game against the New York Giants, widely considered a trap game by most fans, really the most important game of the year for the Ravens? Well, it's important in that if they lose, they are in serious trouble, but all things considered, a win has to be considered the likely outcome in this game. Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, by contrast, does feel like the most important game left on the schedule, as that has serious implications on the final standings of the AFC North.