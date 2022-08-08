The Baltimore Ravens have reached an agreement with Justin Tucker on a four-year contract extension that will keep the special teams ace with the franchise for the foreseeable future. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Tucker put pen to paper on a new four-year deal worth $24 million. The contract includes $17 million in guarantees and an $11.5 million signing bonus while keeping him in town through the 2026 season. The Ravens announced the contract extension via Twitter on Monday.

EXTENDED❗️❗️ We’ve reached a four-year contract extension with the best to ever do it, @jtuck9 ❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/VwNy6s0wyu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 8, 2022

Tucker’s previous deal had two seasons remaining on it, under which Tucker was set to make $3.5 million in base salary in 2022 and $3.55 million in 2023. He would have carried a cap hit of $5.9 million and would hit free agency in 2024. That will now move back a couple of years following his extension.

The renowned top kicker in football, Tucker has been one of the most consistent legs in the business over the past decade. Having previously been made the league’s highest-paid kicker under his previous four-year, $20 million deal, Tucker will maintain that title with his new deal, which carries an average annual value of $6 million.

Last season, Tucker converted on 35-of-37 field goal attempts and tucked away all 32 extra point attempts on the year. He nailed a remarkable 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Detroit Lions in what was, without question, the kick of the season.

A 10-year veteran, Justin Tucker has hit 91.1% of his field goal attempts throughout his career, as well as 99% of his PATs. He’s become a critical part of the Ravens’ identity and is the most sure-footed kicker in the game.