Ravens hilariously troll Steelers after Chris Boswell extension

On Monday, Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell signed a four-year extension worth $20 million, effectively tying Boswell for the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. The player Boswell is tied with? Baltimore Ravens legendary kicker Justin Tucker.

When news of Boswell’s extension broke, Baltimore was quick to chime in and remind Pittsburgh who the “Kicking king” is.

The Ravens’ social media team may have a point. With the record for best field goal percentage throughout an NFL kicker’s career, as well as having seven All-Pro honors, Tucker may very well be the GOAT of all kickers. In 2021, during a Week 3 contest against the Detroit Lions, Tucker broke league history when he nailed a 66-yard field goal to steal a win from Detroit.

This kick is the longest kick made in NFL history.

Through it all, Tucker has hit 326 field goals on 358 attempts (91.1 percent). Tucker’s 99 percent of extra point’s hit is also no. 1 since the league moved the extra point to the 15-yard line in 2015.

The Ravens’ kicker has the third-most 50-plus yard field goals in league history, totaling 44. His seven contests with multiple 50-plus yard makes is tied for an NFL record.

Tucker is 17-for-17 (100%) when kicking with under one minute remaining in regulation.

Perhaps Chris Boswell can take a shot at the “Kicking king” title with the Steelers, but for now, Tucker has it.