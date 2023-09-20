Two weeks after losing J.K Dobbins to a season-ending injury, the Baltimore Ravens could be down another running back on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Veteran backup Justice Hill was held out of Wednesday's practice, joining the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Jadeveon Clowney and Ronnie Stanley as DNPs on Baltimore's injury report.

Though the team officially lists Hill as dealing with a foot issue, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler it's actually a toe injury that could keep the sixth-year pro from playing in Week 3. Fortunately, Hill's toe injury isn't considered serious. Still, Baltimore has added a reenforcement with Dobbins lost for the season and Hill's status in jeopardy, signing veteran running back Kenyan Drake to the practice squad. If Hill can't go on Sunday, expect Drake to be elevated to the 53-man roster, serving as third in the Ravens' backfield pecking order behind Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon.

“It's not anything to our advantage to talk about any of that stuff right now,” coach Jim Harbaugh said when asked about Hill's

Hill, a fourth-round pick in 2019, led Baltimore backs with 11 carries in a 27-24 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, rushing for 41 yards. Edwards carried the ball 10 times for 62 yards and a touchdown. Both players received a heavier workload against Cincinnati following Dobbins' torn Achilles in the season-opener.

Baltimore enters Week 3 at 2-0, all alone atop the AFC North. The Ravens and Colts kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium at 10:00 a.m. (PT) on Sunday.