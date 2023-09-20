With JK Dobbins suffering a season-ending injury, the Baltimore Ravens are looking for ways to replace his production. In their latest attempt to salvage Dobbins, the Ravens have turned to a familiar face.

Baltimore has signed Kenyan Drake to their practice squad, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Drake appeared in 12 games with the Ravens last season, earning five starts when Dobbins went down with a previous injury. He turned his opportunity into 109 rushes for 482 yards and four touchdowns. Drake scored another touchdown through the air and gained 89 yards total over his 17 receptions.

While he may not have as much intrigue as Dobbins, Drake is a veteran back with plenty of NFL experience. Over his 101 total games, Drake has run for 3,866 yards and 33 touchdowns. He has added 1,624 yards and eight touchdowns in the passing game.

With Dobbins out for the year, the Ravens have turned to Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to help fill the gap. Against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, Edwards ran 11 times for 62 yards and a touchdown while Hill had 11 touches for 41 yards. Baltimore also recently called up Melvin Gordon to their active roster.

But Drake is a running back who knows the Ravens system. He knows how to succeed in the NFL and he knows how to fill in for JK Dobbins. While he may not have as big of a role as he did last year, Drake has found his way back into the Ravens running room. None of their options may ultimately match what JK Dobbins brings to the field. But Baltimore is leaving no stone unturned after their 2-0 start.