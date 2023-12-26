Richard Sherman pumps up Hamilton.

The Baltimore Ravens walked all over Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas night in California with a 33-19 victory. The Ravens defense frustrated Purdy, who threw four interceptions, and Lamar Jackson had a pair of touchdown passes in another complete team effort.

But, the Ravens' defense showed once again why they are a legitimate force, and one reason why is Kyle Hamilton. The safety out of Notre Dame had three solo tackles with a pair of interceptions in a massive performance, and the day after, former NFL star Richard Sherman gave praise to Hamilton on X:

‘All Pro Year for him. Swiss Army knife for them.'

Hamilton allowed just three catches all game long and had two interceptions, including a must-see play where he got slammed into the turf and responded to grab the pick:

Kyle Hamilton got slammed into the turf, got up, stayed with the play and got an interception… This is why you never give up on the play 🤧pic.twitter.com/2Qe3gFlXAo — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) December 26, 2023

On the year, Hamilton has 63 solo tackles with three sacks and four interceptions in 15 games and he has taken a massive step forward in his second year in the NFL.

Unfortunately, Hamilton left the game with what looks to be a knee injury, and the Ravens are waiting for the final word on his status going forward.

The Ravens moved to the top seed in the AFC with a 12-3 record as the 49ers are in a three-way tie with the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions, all of whom have an 11-4 record. The Ravens finish the regular season with games against the Miami Dolphins and Pitts urgh Steelers as they aim for home-field advantage.