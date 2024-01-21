The NBA legend shared the love during Baltimore's huge playoff matchup against the Texans.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is known to follow the NFL closely, and on Saturday professed his love for Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson on social media:

“Man I LOVE Lamar Jackson!!!!!”

James shared his feeling while watching Jackson and the Ravens dominate the Texans 34-10. Jackson went 16-22 passing for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also carried the ball 11 times for 100 rushing yards and two more touchdowns on the ground.

The Ravens defense was elite in this game as well, not allowing a touchdown. The only time the Texans reached the end zone was on special teams, when Steven Sims had a sensational 67-yard punt return touchdown towards the end of the first half.

The Ravens now move on to face the winner of Sunday's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

As for James, he'll likely continue to be active on social media. Before the Ravens game, he paid tribute to former Miami Heat teammate Udonis Haslem on Instagram after Haslem had his jersey retired by the team. The two won a pair of NBA Championships together last decade.

Haslem went undrafted out of the University of Florida in 2002 and ended up winning three championships and appearing in seven NBA Finals.

“So for me, I think, there are going to be more kids that are going to look at my story and be able to relate to my story because everybody can’t be a LeBron James or a Kevin Durant,” Haslem said. “Most people are going to have to be somebody like myself, who has to overcome obstacles and has to work for a lot of things.”’