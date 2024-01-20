Texans' Steven Sims electrifies NFL world with punt return TD

The Houston Texans vaulted themselves back into their AFC Divisional clash versus the Baltimore Ravens and simultaneously captivated legions of NFL fans after a sensational 67-yard punt return touchdown towards the end of the first half. It is a highlight-reel play that could become even more famous by the time this game ends.

The reactions appropriately express the gravity of the moment. “Steven Sims ties it with a punt return TD! What a playoff moment for the Texans,” sports anchor/reporter Ari Alexander posted on X.

Steven Sims with the NFL's first playoff punt return TD in 11 years …. The last one also came against the Ravens. #Ravens #Texans #NFLplayoffs pic.twitter.com/1IU6mEkocy — John Breech (@johnbreech) January 20, 2024

The NFL has had just 13 kickoff/punt return TDs all season. The Texans have 3 of them — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 20, 2024

The drama is high in M&T Bank Stadium, with the top-seeded Ravens not looking quite as sharp to start the contest as many anticipated. There were some concerns about rust, however, as they went on cruise control to end the season before enjoying a bye round to begin the playoffs. Furthermore, Baltimore doesn't have the best big-game reputation these days, it's recent victory over the San Francisco 49ers notwithstanding.

Lamar Jackson is the unquestioned MVP, but the noise surrounding him will rise to thunderous levels if he and his team cannot earn a victory at home versus the resilient Texans.

Houston will need at least one more momentum-changing play in order to come away with a monumental upset, just as special teams contributor Steven Sims did in the second quarter. Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud must also continue to display composure well beyond his years and figure out a way to evade the Ravens' relentless defensive pressure.

If this playoff matchup stays competitive and heads towards a thrilling conclusion, fans will already be warmed up thanks to Sims' epic score.