Lamar Jackson admits to trolling Ravens fans amid contract negotiations

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the process of negotiating a new contract with the organization, and he is well aware that all eyes are on him as talks continue. Jackson, who is working on his new deal without an agent, admitted Thursday that he’s gotten a kick out of trolling Ravens fans on social media. Just recently, Jackson liked a photo of himself in a Miami Dolphins uniform, setting Ravens Twitter ablaze. During an appearance on the GoJo Show, Jackson admitted that he’s simply messing with fans who jump to conclusions about his future.

On the @GoJoShow, Lamar Jackson basically says he liked a tweet of himself in a Dolphins jersey as a joke for everyone who thinks he wants out of Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/kdc6F54CYX — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 8, 2022

Jackson couldn’t help but admit he gets a kick out of seeing the reactions of Ravens fans who think he’s going to leave town. The quarterback indicated he has no intention of leaving but confessed that he’s willing to “play back” when fans say he wants to leave Baltimore.

The star quarterback and former NFL MVP has declared that Friday is his deadline for negotiating a new contract. After that, he will put all discussions regarding his impending deal on the back burner so he can focus on the upcoming campaign. It’s not out of the question that Jackson’s new deal could be finalized by the end of the week, but it’s unclear how far along in the process the two sides are.

If no new deal is reached by Friday, the Ravens will be in the uncomfortable position of having their franchise quarterback playing in the final year of his contract. Lamar Jackson has said time and time again that he wants to remain in Baltimore, but fans continue to express doubts over that. Only time will tell whether or not Jackson does re-up with the Ravens, but that isn’t stopping him from having some fun at the expense of fans in Baltimore.