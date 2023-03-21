Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Lamar Jackson’s time with the Baltimore Ravens could come to an end soon. Sure, there’s still a chance that he remains with the team for the 2023 season. A recent report, however, suggests that Jackson may be “ready to move on” from the Ravens, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

“As one source explained it, the person has said that Jackson does not want a fully-guaranteed contract,” Florio wrote. “Some regard this as a possible exercise in semantics, with Jackson still wanting a very significant amount fully guaranteed — up to $200 million or more — with one more more non-guaranteed years on the back end. Another source said that the representative is telling other teams that Lamar is ready to move on from the Ravens.”

Florio also wrote that multiple sources have reported that a representative has contacted teams on Jackson’s behalf.

Teams have been hesitant to offer Lamar Jackson a contract. After all, the Ravens can match any offer the QB receives. There have been rumors that potential suitors don’t want to do the work for Baltimore and draw up an offer sheet for them. Unfortunately for Jackson, who’s one of the best players in the NFL when healthy, his future is uncertain as a result.

There have been no shortage of varying reports in regards to the Ravens-Lamar Jackson situation. In the end, only time will tell what will ultimately happen. As mentioned earlier, there’s still a chance that Jackson ends up remaining in Baltimore, but there are indications that he’s ready for a change of scenery.