Lamar Jackson, Ravens will love the latest Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo updates

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens grinded out a tough victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, ensuring that they will maintain control of the AFC North for the time being. They owed much of their victory to their defense, and it looks like the unit could be getting even stronger in Week 6.

The Ravens linebacker corps has been undermanned since the start of the season, but it looks like it could get some reinforcements as soon as this week. Tyus Bowser, who led Baltimore with seven sacks last season, is expected to return to practice today. Along with Bowser, 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo is also expected to suit up for his first NFL practice after missing all of training camp recovering from a torn achilles injury.

Neither player has suited up for Baltimore this season, making this a huge win for the Ravens. Their defense has gone through some rough patches to start the season, specifically when it comes to holding onto huge leads, and it would benefit greatly from the returns of Bowser and Ojabo here.

Lamar Jackson and the offense have been forced to take on a bigger role with their defense at less than 100 percent, and they will be thrilled to see these two solid defenders lining up to make their returns. Bowser is probably closer to returning than Ojabo, but it looks like we will be seeing the pair of linebackers on the field sooner rather than later. While they both ultimately may not be ready to go in Week 6, it’s worth keeping an eye on their statuses moving forward.