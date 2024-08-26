Before Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens dominated the NFL on Baltimore's behalf, fans rooted for a different squad. Although they're now in Indiana, the Indianapolis Colts began their NFL legacy in Baltimore, leaving behind a complicated legacy. While the Ravens are carrying that legacy on the field, Jackson has also decided to take it off the field. Always known for his love of horses and horse racing, Jackson has joined the sports ownership ranks as a principal owner of the National Thoroughbred League's (NFL) newest team, The Maryland Colts.

Additionally, the NTL announced that Jackson will launch a program to expose less-privileged children to one of Maryland’s most storied industries. The program will include free tickets to the NTL Baltimore Cup and an apprentice program to give promising teenagers job training under renowned trainer Chad Brown, a multiple-time winner of the Preakness Stakes.

“I am truly excited to be a part of this great opportunity,” said Jackson in a press release. “The core values of excellence, teamwork, community, and leadership will help push the program beyond our expectations. I believe that through our efforts and determination, more opportunities will be opened for the youth of the state of Maryland. We look forward to seeing the success of such a great vision become a reality.”

The Ravens quarterback joins a group of NTL partners, including Julius Erving, Tanya Tucker, Nelly, Rick Ross, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Moira Forbes, and numerous veteran investors. NTL is a first-of-its-kind racing league reimagining America’s oldest spectator sport by creating a team-based professional sports league that consistently and safely runs exceptional horses. This allows fans to root for the same stars monthly and year after year.

How are Lamar Jackson and the Ravens expected to perform this year?

In six seasons with Jackson at the helm, the Ravens are 58-19 during the regular season. Baltimore has also won the AFC North three times in that span. However, Jackson transforms from a two-time MVP to a six-time chump during the playoffs, owning a 2-4 record.

For the most part, Jackson has struggled to make it past the Divisional Round. That ended last season when he led the Ravens to an AFC Championship appearance for the first time in 12 years. Unfortunately, Jackson's playoff demons still found him. Many favored Baltimore to advance to the Super Bowl. Instead, Jackson and the Ravens lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite the loss, the Ravens QB needs help on offense. So, this season, the goal is to make Jackson's life easier under center. Baltimore made significant additions, including Derrick Henry, who was brought in to help accomplish that. Hopefully, it's enough for Jackson and the Ravens to cross the finish line at Super Bowl LIX.