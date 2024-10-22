The Baltimore Ravens continued their winning ways on Monday, as they crushed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, 41-31. It was the usual suspects who led Baltimore to another big win, particularly quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player played like someone who came straight out of a video game, as he passed for 281 yards and five touchdowns on 17-of-22 completions. It was a near-flawless performance from Jackson, who never threw an interception.

Ja Morant had perfect reaction to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's unreal performance against the Buccaneers

It was not all that clean of a night for Jackson as he lost a fumble and got sacked twice for a loss of 17 yards but there was no denying that he had an incredible game. Jackson lit up social media with all sorts of reactions from fans, including Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant, who was catching some NFL action before the start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

Jackson was not the only Raven who shredded Tampa Bay's stop unit. Running back Derrick Henry erupted for 169 rushing yards on 15 carries, including one which he burned rubber for 81 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews set a Ravens franchise record for most receiving touchdowns with a pair of scoring catches. Rashod Bateman and Justice Hill, meanwhile, had 121 and 44 receiving yards, respectively, and combined for two touchdowns.

Baltimore looked as though it was going to have a brutally frustrating season when it started the campaign with back-to-back losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. But once the Ravens got it going, Jackson and his team took off and have yet to be stopped on the field. Their demolition of the Buccaneers was the Ravens' fifth victory in a row.

So far in the 2024 NFL regular season, the 27-year-old Jackson has 1,810 passing yards and 15 touchdowns against only two interceptions. The former Louisville Cardinals star also has 455 rushing yards and two touchdowns on a total of 73 carries.

The 5-2 Ravens will look to sustain their terrific form in a matchup against AFC North division rivals Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 8.