Lamar Jackson has been working hard in the offseason as he looks to come out as a dominant force yet again for the Baltimore Ravens. The All-Pro quarterback fully understands that this is going to be a very important campaign ahead, and he’s doing everything he can to get ready for the same.

One of the things the 25-year-old has been working on is his physique. A recent video of Jackson has gone viral as he discusses his offseason body transformation. Apparently, the Ravens star has put on a whole lot of muscle in the summer:

“I just wanted to put a little more weight on me, cause I was a little small, you know, early in my career,” Jackson said. “I just wanted to put weight on and see how it felt. And I feel good. … I was like 205-208, now I’m like 230 right now.”

Lamar Jackson said he went from 205-ish to 230 right now pic.twitter.com/IszBsENfUN — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) August 1, 2022

As the interviewer noted, Jackson wasn’t exactly a small dude early on in his career. However, by putting on around 20 to 25 pounds of muscle this offseason, there’s no doubt that the two-time Pro-Bowler has become a bit of a physical specimen. The most important thing right now is what kind of effect this will have on his game. This is something that will need to be determined once the new season kicks off.

Lamar Jackson has a few other important things on his mind right now as well, though. One of which is his pending contract extension with the Ravens. The former AP MVP has already declared that he’s set a “cutoff” for negotiations, so a new deal should be coming for him.