Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Lamar Jackson has dealt with injury concerns over the past few seasons. The Baltimore Ravens recently signed him to a contract extension and are certainly hoping injures won’t be a major factor for the foreseeable future. Fortunately, Lamar Jackson provided a positive update on his PCL injury, per Josina Anderson.

“Lamar Jackson on when he feels he healed his PCL: ‘Probably about a month ago,'” Anderson shared on Twitter.

Jackson said he is also fully medically cleared from his knee injury, per Sherree Burruss.

Everyone around the NFL understands how talented Lamar Jackson is. He’s the best dual-threat QB in the league and is capable of leading a team to a deep postseason run. Unfortunately, he’s dealt with consistent questions about his health. Prior to signing his extension with the Ravens, Jackson was linked to various other teams as trade rumors swirled. Teams were reportedly hesitant to offer Jackson a deal due to contract-matching concerns. It wouldn’t be surprising if health also played a role in their hesitancy.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nevertheless, the Ravens ended up keeping Lamar Jackson in a move that will benefit their franchise for years to come. Had he left Baltimore, the Ravens’ quarterback situation would have been a mess. Finding a true franchise QB is a difficult thing to do, and Jackson is exactly that.

It will be interesting to see if he can remain healthy moving forward. Being fully medical cleared from his knee injury is a great sign though.

We will continue to provide updates on Lamar Jackson as they are made available.