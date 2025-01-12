The Baltimore Ravens secured a dominant 28-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in their AFC Wild Card matchup on Saturday night, largely thanks to the electrifying performances of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Henry, in particular, drew a creative comparison from Jackson, who likened the running back’s game-changing touchdown run to the speed and flair of Disney’s Cars star Lightning McQueen.

“You know when Lightning McQueen is flying, flashing past?” Jackson said with a grin during the postgame press conference. “That’s how Derrick looks. When he was running past, and all them guys are just––and look, it looks like a movie, bro. I’m not going to lie to you. I’d rather be watching it than be on the opposite side of the ball.”

Henry’s 44-yard touchdown run was a spectacle of athleticism, clocking in at a blistering 20.6 mph, per NFL Next Gen Stats. The run was part of a historic night for the 31-year-old running back, who racked up 186 yards and two touchdowns. His playoff debut with Baltimore tied him with Hall of Famer Terrell Davis for the most playoff games (four) with over 150 rushing yards.

Ravens steamroll the Steelers, advance to the Divisional Round

The play in question saw Henry split through the Steelers’ defense with ease, leaving multiple defenders in his wake. The Ravens’ offensive line cleared the way, and Henry’s trademark power and speed sealed the deal. “My boy Minkah [Fitzpatrick]… you know it’s all love,” Henry said of the stiff-arm he delivered to his former Alabama teammate. “[But] on the field, it’s business.”

Jackson and Henry combined for 267 rushing yards and two touchdowns, with Jackson adding 82 yards on the ground and 175 yards through the air. Together, they epitomized the Ravens’ balanced and lethal offensive attack. Jackson’s ability to freeze defenders with read-option plays allowed Henry to find running lanes and exploit the Steelers’ aggression.

Jackson praised Henry’s consistency and leadership, noting the Pro Bowl running back’s value extends far beyond the stat sheet. “When you’ve got a guy like Derrick, it changes the whole game,” Jackson said. “You see what he does out there—it’s magic.”

The Steelers had no answer for Baltimore’s dominant ground game, allowing a franchise postseason record 299 rushing yards. The Steelers' defensive struggles were compounded by a slow offensive start, trailing 21-0 at halftime. Despite two touchdown passes from Russell Wilson, the Steelers never recovered from the early deficit.

With the win, the Ravens advanced to the divisional round, where they will face either the Buffalo Bills or Houston Texans. For Baltimore, the partnership between Jackson and Henry is proving to be everything they hoped for—and more—as they aim for a deep playoff run. Henry’s performance was the spark Baltimore needed, and his Lightning McQueen-like speed and power showed why he remains one of the NFL’s most dominant players.