The Baltimore Ravens’ decision to not acquiesce to Lamar Jackson’s contract demands may come back to haunt them sooner than expected. The front office decided to not hand their star quarterback the contract he was looking for. As a result, Jackson could become a free agent after the end of this season.

Two games into the 2022 NFL season, and Lamar Jackson is playing like he has a fire lit under him. The Ravens quarterback has been playing lights-out football to start the year. In Week 2 against the Dolphins, Jackson impressed yet again despite the tragic end to the game. He set some bonkers records that may never be touched again. (via Field Yates)

It got lost in the shuffle (understandably during Miami's epic comeback), but Lamar Jackson remains unreal. He became the first player in NFL history with a 75+ yard rushing TD & 75+ yard passing TD in the same game. He now has 11 100+ yard rushing games, most ever by a QB. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 19, 2022

The two plays mentioned above are just as insane as they sound. The passing touchdown was a simple slant route that Ravens WR Rashod Bateman converted into a big play. The rushing touchdown was just classic Lamar Jackson, as the star running back burst free and outran the defense for a touchdown.

Unfortunately, the Ravens couldn’t close out the game against the Dolphins. The game immediately became ugly for them, as they blew a 35 – 14 lead. A big part of that was Baltimore’s defense failing to contain the two-headed dragon of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It was a heartbreaking end to what was an incredible game from Jackson.

Hopefully, though, Ravens fans are hoping that the team realizes just how valuable Lamar Jackson is. At the very least, it’s clear that Jackson is completely focused on the season and is not sulking over the failed contract talks.