One of the more under-the-radar storylines in the NFL today is the situation between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP is due for a contract extension this year… an extension that he hasn’t signed to this day. At the time of writing, the two sides have not been able to agree on a deal to keep Jackson in the city long-term.

That’s not for lack of trying from the Ravens side, however. The front office has been hard at work trying to organize a new contract for Lamar Jackson. According to a report from Jay Glazer, the team has offered the quarterback a contract that trumps the contract of Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. (via ProFootballTalk)

For context, Murray’s contract extension with the Cardinals is valued at $230.5 million over the next five years. A deal higher than that would make the Ravens QB one of the highest-paid players in the NFL today. Based on his body of work in the last few years, that extension would be deserved… if they can reach an agreement.

A complicating factor in the Lamar Jackson contract discussions is Jackson himself. Unlike most NFL players, Jackson is represented by himself, meaning he negotiates directly with the Ravens. That, according to Glazer, makes it a bit of an “uphill battle” to get a deal done.

Still, it’s more than likely that both the Ravens and Jackson agree to terms sooner than later. The former MVP has said that he wants a deal done before the start of the season. If talks go smoothly enough between the two sides, we might get a bombshell report in the coming weeks.